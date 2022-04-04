Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.52.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

