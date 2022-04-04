Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $237.46 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

