WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 127,405 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 127,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($38.36), for a total transaction of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,887,370.75).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.66), for a total transaction of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,909,853.08).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
WiseTech Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
See Also
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.