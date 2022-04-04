WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Equities analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $54.73 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $257.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WM Technology.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 42,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,613. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

