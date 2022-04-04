Workspace Group’s (WKP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.75) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.13) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of LON WKP traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 699 ($9.16). The stock had a trading volume of 257,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 728.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 802.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.14.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

