Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE WOR opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $17,156,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.