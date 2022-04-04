Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Securities currently has C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XBC. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.06.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

