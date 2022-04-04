Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 623,300 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

