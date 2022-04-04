Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

