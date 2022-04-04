XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in XPEL were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in XPEL by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,674,000.

XPEL stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,233,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,514,740 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

