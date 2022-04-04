Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. Xylem has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after buying an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 111.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

