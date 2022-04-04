Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.70) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

LON:YCA opened at GBX 436 ($5.71) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 238.50 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 454.50 ($5.95). The stock has a market cap of £800.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.93.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.