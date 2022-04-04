Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.39. Youdao shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 5,184 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Youdao by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 119,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Youdao by 953.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 575,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Youdao by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 164,735 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 175.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

