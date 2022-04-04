Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $155,117.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

About Young Boys Fan Token

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

