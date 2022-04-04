Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.62. 12,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

