Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 83.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.