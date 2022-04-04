Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “
Shares of YMTX stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.73.
About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
