Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.33 billion and the highest is $7.22 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 315,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.84. 1,429,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,997. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

