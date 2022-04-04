Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will report $964.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $948.06 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $800.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $81.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

