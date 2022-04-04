Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Trimble posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $301,255,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

