Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $66.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $43.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $391.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $488.56 million, with estimates ranging from $473.67 million to $500.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

