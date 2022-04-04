Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) to report sales of $497.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $503.30 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $472.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

