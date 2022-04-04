Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to report sales of $218.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $220.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $189.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $986.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $994.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CWST stock opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.15.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

