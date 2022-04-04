Zacks: Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.44. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CRSR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 590,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,596. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

