Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 3,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 749.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,675,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

