Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) to post sales of $157.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.02 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $687.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 19,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,322. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

