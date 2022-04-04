Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.63 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) to post $185.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.52 million. ATN International posted sales of $124.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $751.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.96 million to $754.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $767.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATNI opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

