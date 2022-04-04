Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) to announce sales of $181.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.50 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $146.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $819.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $28.30 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

