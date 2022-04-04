Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. First Community reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. First Community has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

