Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Points International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Points International has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

