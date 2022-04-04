Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TLS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 37,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,765. Telos has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

