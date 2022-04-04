Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$2.50 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) will report ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.84) and the highest is ($2.26). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($4.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,039,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,255,020. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

