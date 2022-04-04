Zacks: Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) will post sales of $7.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $7.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.44 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

