Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.11. Copart posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Copart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.59. 1,144,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,907. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

