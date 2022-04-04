Zacks: Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Post $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.46. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $12.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

