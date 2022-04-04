Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $298.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.36.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

