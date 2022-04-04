Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's has been witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets recently. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Share have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

RDY opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

