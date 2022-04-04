Zacks Investment Research Lowers EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SATS opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 522.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 40.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 100.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

About EchoStar (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.