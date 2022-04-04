Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

LUCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

