Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $373.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company exhibited robust performances across the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions amid COVID-led headwinds. Solid performances by the PICC portfolio and Intraosseous contributed to growth in the Vascular Access segment. Meanwhile, significant growth momentum in the MANTA within the Interventional segment delivered promising results. The company’s outlook for 2022, reflecting encouraging results compared to 2021, instills investor confidence. However, Teleflex has underperformed its industry in the past year. A year-over-year decline in the company’s Other product segment is concerning. The ongoing COVID-19 headwinds continue to hamper UroLift procedures, further raising apprehension. Escalating operating expenses are also building pressure on the bottom line.”

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.55.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $354.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

