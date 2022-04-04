Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) to “Buy”

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Axcella Health stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,597. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

