Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

