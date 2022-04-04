Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Renovacor stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Renovacor has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,195 shares of Renovacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $801,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 297,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,821 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCOR. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovacor, Inc, a preclinical stage gene-therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of gene therapies for diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the Bcl2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) gene. The company's lead product candidate, REN-001, is a recombinant AAV9-based gene therapy to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM.

