Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $112.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZLAB. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

ZLAB traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,765. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

