Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $413.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.81. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.