Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00366086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00091991 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00104524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000094 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.