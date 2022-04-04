ZENZO 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $339,411.05 and $1.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00203355 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00034091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00414178 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

