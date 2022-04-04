Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Billion

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $2.12 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00299209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004590 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.80 or 0.01413816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002893 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,895,791,070 coins and its circulating supply is 12,604,323,917 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.