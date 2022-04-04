ZIMBOCASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.50 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $9,592.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

