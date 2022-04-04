Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.15.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

