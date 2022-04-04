Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZGNX. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zogenix by 1,659.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

